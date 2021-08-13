Chelsea were reportedly offered the services of superstar striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, but opted to re-sign Romelu Lukaku instead, according to Christian Falk via Goal.

Chief Bild journalist Christian Falk claimed that the Blues were offered Lewandowski by his agent Pini Zahavi on his ‘Bayern-Insider’ podcast.

It’s mentioned that a fee of €80m would’ve been required to land Lewandowski, a price that Chelsea reportedly deemed as too high for the prolific Pole as they’ve now re-signed Lukaku for €115m instead.

Chelsea certainly had a difficult choice on their hands with two exceptional strikers being put forward to them, but they appear to have decided on the safer transfer option in Lukaku.

Goal hint that the offer of Lewandowski was the works of Zahavi, as they note that the striker did not have approval from Bayern Munich, which is unsurprising as they don’t want to lose their poster boy.

In knocking back Zahavi’s attempts, the Blues may have saved themselves the hassle of pursuing Lewandowski only for the Bavarians to completely refuse an exit for the 32-year-old.

Chelsea can also call on several reasons as to why Lukaku would be a fit, he’s experienced in the Premier League, four years younger than Lewandowski and has unfinished business with the Blues.

Of course, both are bonafide world-class strikers in their own right, but with no suggestion that Bayern would even entertain the departure of Lewandowski, Chelsea appear to have followed the safe path.

Thomas Tuchel’s men did need to add firepower this summer due to the inconsistency of Timo Werner, which has indicated that the German is not the clinical finisher that Chelsea need to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title.