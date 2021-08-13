Colombian manager hopes to see Everton ace on national team ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia national team manager Reinaldo Rueda is beginning to look towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in a few weeks. As a result, the dilemma with Everton FC midfielder James Rodríguez continues.

In a live stream broadcast, Rodríguez assured that he did not want to talk about that issue since he did not know if he would play or not with the national team, so it remains unknown if the midfielder suits up for Los Cafeteros.

For Independiente Medellín manager ‘Bolillo’ Gómez spoke to Win Sports (via Marca), where he stated his preference to see the 30-year-old back in the national team.

“James is a player that everyone needs,” Gómez said. “If you put the ‘perfume’ on that team that is running, that is tidy; it will give the team much more clarity.”

“James’s statistics at Real Madrid are above many outstanding football players in the world, for his assists and goals. It will always be worrying for the opponent. and it will be good for us because he enters ten minutes and has the option of scoring or passing the goal.”

On the alleged differences between Rodríguez and Rueda, the Gómez pointed out that the two will speak at some point and that they will resolve their differences for the good of the national team.

It will be interesting to see whether Rueda will call up the Everton midfielder in a few weeks as Colombia is fighting to clinch a World Cup Spot.