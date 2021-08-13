The first weekend of the 2021/22 Premier League season is upon us and, as yet, Harry Kane has still not made an intended switch to Tottenham’s opening day opponents, Manchester City.

It seems clear that the marksman sees his future away from White Hart Lane, though he’s stopped short of going on strike or trying to force his way out.

Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers will surely be odds on for the title again with Kane in their ranks, but Daniel Levy is standing firm at this point.

Unless an offer in the region of £150m is forthcoming, then there’s little chance of Kane leaving north London.

Spurs fans who are worried about their striker’s commitment needn’t be so, however.

“Harry Kane, we know, wants to go, and that desire remains undiminished as far as we know,” The Athletic’s David Ornstein said on Sky Sports News, cited by HITC.

“But if that transfer window closes without Harry Kane having moved, everybody I speak to says that he is so fixated on breaking Premier League goalscoring records, on playing for England in the World Cup qualifiers and getting to the 2022 World Cup, then he will knuckle down and he will continue to play well and score goals, however frustrated he is.”

With two weeks still to go until the transfer window officially shuts, there’s still time to do a deal, but it won’t leave Tottenham much time to replace their talisman.