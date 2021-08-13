“Kun wants to kill himself” – Angel Di Maria gives wounding description of Aguero’s Barcelona nightmare

Angel Di Maria has claimed that Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero wants to kill himself.

Aguero has been through it over the last couple of weeks, having been ruled out for up to ten weeks with a tendon injury just a matter of days after close friend Lionel Messi left Barcelona.

This was meant to be an exciting new chapter of Aguero’s career, with the striker having closed the book on a hugely successful stint with Manchester City.

However, so soon into his time at the Nou Camp, without even having played a minute of football for Barcelona, things have already gone sour for Aguero.

As a result, Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria has told local media that Aguero wants to kill himself. He’s quoted by Diario Ole saying the following:

“Kun wants to kill himself, what is he going to do? The worst thing in reality is that he injured himself again, he was making a great effort with his knee and it happened again. Hopefully he will go back to what he is.”

The report notes that Di Maria was laughing as he made the comments, with there being suggestion that this is just a turn of phrase in Spanish which translates badly in English.

There’s no suggestion that Aguero has any intention of taking his own life, which is important to clarify.

Regardless, we hope to see him back on the football pitch as soon as possible. A superb player, a humble man and someone who has had a difficult summer – he deserves some luck sometime soon.

Samaritans is available round the clock, every single day of the year, providing a safe place for anyone who is struggling to cope. Call 116 123, Samaritans’ free helpline.