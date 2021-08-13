It’s little wonder that Florentino Perez wants to ensure Real Madrid’s participation in the Super League, after his woeful recent transfer policy was exposed.

The man responsible for Los Blancos’ ‘galactico’ era, has seen a number of recent signings either fail dismally at the Santiago Bernabeu or not reach the potential expected.

Not only that, but as Sport report, the transfer failures have cost the Spanish giants in the region of 260 million euros.

It’s almost incomprehensible that a club of Real’s size could get it wrong on so many occasions, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing the chickens home to roost.

Vinicius (45m), Rodrygo (45m), Reinier (30m), Marco Asensio (3.7m), Dani Ceballos (20m), Brahim Diaz (20m), Jesus Vallejo (5m), Alvaro Odriozola (30m), Martin Odegaard (3.5m), Luka Jovic (60m) and Take Kubo (2m) are just some of those that haven’t lived up to expectations.

Theo Hernandez (30m), Mateo Kovacic (30m), Illarramendi (40m) and Lucas Silva (15m) are others.

Perhaps a potential move for Kylian Mbappe will finally break the curse.