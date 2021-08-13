It will be the signing of the summer if Real Madrid can persuade Paris Saint-Germain to part with their star striker, Kylian Mbappe, and that precise scenario has moved a step closer.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos kit supplier, Adidas, could help to fund the club’s bid to bring in a player who is already a confirmed world superstar despite his young age.

Indeed, along with Erling Haaland, the French World Cup winner is likely to be dominating the European stage for years to come.

With a year still left on his contract, however, it might not be all plain sailing.

Should a deal manage to be constructed, it’s a fair bet that Mbappe will quickly sell the requisite number of shirts or Adidas apparel to see a move make commercial sense.

Don Balon suggest that despite the signing of Lionel Messi, Mbappe doesn’t want to play in the Argentinian’s shadow. The same reason that Neymar left for Paris it would appear.

A fresh start might be just what’s required at this stage of his career.