La Liga website appears to show update on Memphis Depay’s Barcelona registration

The biggest problem for Barcelona lately has been the blocking of Lionel Messi’s registration which led to his release, but they also have some difficulty registering new signings for their La Liga opener too.

It all comes back to financial mismanagement and they need to sort out their wage bill to adhere to La Liga’s rules, so there were some genuine fears that Memphis Depay wouldn’t be able to play against Real Sociedad this weekend.

There’s still not an official confirmation on this for now, but there appears to be some good news as the official La Liga website is showing Depay in the Barca squad with the number 9 shirt.

Obviously, Barca need all they held they can get just now with Messi’s departure and injuries to Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele over the summer, while Ansu Fati also has his own fitness concerns to deal with.

It will hopefully all become clear on Sunday if the registration has been accepted and confirmed, otherwise, this could be Antoine Griezmann’s time to shine.