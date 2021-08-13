Crystal Palace set to lock horns with Leeds United in race for Huddersfield Town midfielder

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is set to ask for a move away from the club, amid interest from Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that O’Brien will be informing Huddersfield in upcoming talks with the club’s hierarchy that he’d like to try something new.

The report claims that Leeds United have previously made a £3M bid for the midfielder, but Crystal Palace have now joined the hunt, with Patrick Vieira’s side thought to be strongly interested.

It remains to be seen whether O’Brien’s desire to force a move away from The Terriers will result in the club softening their stance, but at the time of writing, they’re thought to be demanding a fee in the region of £10M.

O’Brien, 22, has emerged as a key figure for Huddersfield, who will be looking to improve on last year’s performance, with the club only narrowly avoiding relegation down to the third tier.

You can understand their reluctance to part with an important member of the squad, especially with the season now having got underway, but you have to question just how long they can hold out.

An asking price of £10M perhaps a little overly ambitious considering his contract is due to expire in 2022 and he could sign for either Leeds or Palace on a pre-contract agreement in January.

They are unlikely to want to keep hold of an unhappy player, though, and any cash influx that could be reinvested in the squad would surely be welcomed by manager Carlos Corberán.