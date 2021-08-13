Ever since he returned to Manchester United, Paul Pogba has always been something of an acquired taste for both supporters and pundits.

The French World Cup winner has been a world beater one week and shown a laissez faire attitude the next, and that has infuriated many.

For a number of transfer windows now, Pogba’s future has been one that’s very much up for discussion, and this one has been no different with no real news as of this moment as to whether the midfielder wishes to extend his time at Old Trafford or not.

One former United star seems to have tired of his or his agent’s antics and has suggested that the time is right to let the player go to pastures new.

“I’d let him go and get as much money as they can for him,” Paul Parker said to The Sun.

“The thing with Pogba is you don’t know what you’re getting, so I’d bring in someone who you know has a better chance of making a difference week in, week out.

“So let him go and if he joins PSG and does great, then you have to say it’s because that suits him.

“And when you sell Pogba, you go and get Yves Bissouma from Brighton, who is a great holding player, good feet in tight areas.

“You’d get someone far more consistent, Brighton would get good value and Bissouma would be desperate to show he could make a difference at a club like United.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t need the focus to consistently be on any potential deal, so perhaps Parker is right in that the club will save themselves an awful lot of hassle by allowing Pogba to move on.