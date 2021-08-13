Former Man United star urges Red Devils to ditch Pogba and replace him with Brighton midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ever since he returned to Manchester United, Paul Pogba has always been something of an acquired taste for both supporters and pundits.

The French World Cup winner has been a world beater one week and shown a laissez faire attitude the next, and that has infuriated many.

For a number of transfer windows now, Pogba’s future has been one that’s very much up for discussion, and this one has been no different with no real news as of this moment as to whether the midfielder wishes to extend his time at Old Trafford or not.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ team-mates

One former United star seems to have tired of his or his agent’s antics and has suggested that the time is right to let the player go to pastures new.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma should be a target for Man United

“I’d let him go and get as much money as they can for him,” Paul Parker said to The Sun.

“The thing with Pogba is you don’t know what you’re getting, so I’d bring in someone who you know has a better chance of making a difference week in, week out.

“So let him go and if he joins PSG and does great, then you have to say it’s because that suits him.

“And when you sell Pogba, you go and get Yves Bissouma from Brighton, who is a great holding player, good feet in tight areas.

“You’d get someone far more consistent, Brighton would get good value and Bissouma would be desperate to show he could make a difference at a club like United.”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ángel Di María discusses the difference between the Argentina squad that crashed out in the World Cup and won the Copa America
Alan Shearer says four teams in with a chance of Premier League title but no doubts who will win it
Newcastle United is nearing a deal with Santos starlet

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t need the focus to consistently be on any potential deal, so perhaps Parker is right in that the club will save themselves an awful lot of hassle by allowing Pogba to move on.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Parker Paul Pogba Yves Bissouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.