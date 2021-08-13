Man United transfer news: Midfielder wanted by Flamengo, Everton and Fenerbahce

Flamengo are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira on loan, according to TNT Sports.

Pereira was once considered to be one of Man United’s brightest young talents, but the Brazilian has not developed into the player that many expected him to be.

Now 25-years-old, Pereira has little hope of making an impact in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United squad, with the expectation being that he will leave the club before the end of the window.

According to a report by TNT Sports, Brazilian outfit Flamengo would be keen to take Pereira on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Man United would see any benefit in agreeing that, both for Pereira’s development and considering the plausibility of getting a considerable fee for him if he were to leave permanently next year.

TNT Sports note that Everton and Fenerbahce would also be interested in signing the player before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Pereira has previously been sent out on loan to Granada, Valencia and Lazio, without Man United being able to secure him a permanent move away from the club.

Considering the talent in abundance that the Red Devils have in the attacking midfield areas, you’d expect them to be open to the possibility of cashing-in on Pereira.

Flamengo are not renowned for having huge amounts of cash at this disposal for use in the transfer market, thus it makes little sense for Man United to agree to such a move.

Everton or Fenerbahce would be far more likely to get close to their asking price, whatever that may be, but it remains to be seen just how interested either club is.