It seems to have taken an absolute age since the initial announcement that Raphael Varane wanted to leave Real Madrid, but it appears that Manchester United are finally on the verge of unveiling the centre-back as their player.

Taking into account getting all of the paperwork agreed, the French World Cup winner then had to spend a period in quarantine before being able to take his medical.

With that now done and dusted, renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has indicated that the announcement for Varane is imminent.

That’s likely to be a relief to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils await their first Premier League game of the season.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ team-mates

With no pre-season to speak of, it isn’t clear how quickly it will be before Varane can make his official debut.

#Varane2025, announcement finally coming. Contract already signed until June 2025 plus option to extend until 2026. Final paperworks completed yesterday after medical. ? #MUFC Raphaël Varane, new Manchester United player. https://t.co/yDLgHAdLdO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2021



For both club and player, the sooner the better.

More Stories / Latest News New Man United signing Raphael Varane looks set to take Amad Diallo’s squad number Journalist addresses rumours of Man United moving for former midfielder Ander Herrera Transfer boost for Arsenal as Man United drop interest in star and expect Paul Pogba to sign a new contract

Once he lines up alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence, Solskjaer will arguable have a more solid back line.