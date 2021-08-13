Man United finally expected to announce Raphael Varane as Red Devils get ready for season opener

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It seems to have taken an absolute age since the initial announcement that Raphael Varane wanted to leave Real Madrid, but it appears that Manchester United are finally on the verge of unveiling the centre-back as their player.

Taking into account getting all of the paperwork agreed, the French World Cup winner then had to spend a period in quarantine before being able to take his medical.

With that now done and dusted, renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has indicated that the announcement for Varane is imminent.

That’s likely to be a relief to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils await their first Premier League game of the season.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ team-mates

With no pre-season to speak of, it isn’t clear how quickly it will be before Varane can make his official debut.


For both club and player, the sooner the better.

More Stories / Latest News
New Man United signing Raphael Varane looks set to take Amad Diallo’s squad number
Journalist addresses rumours of Man United moving for former midfielder Ander Herrera
Transfer boost for Arsenal as Man United drop interest in star and expect Paul Pogba to sign a new contract

Once he lines up alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defence, Solskjaer will arguable have a more solid back line.

More Stories Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.