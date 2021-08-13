Ahead of their first match of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Mikel Arteta has provided a positive transfer update for Arsenal’s supporters.

The north Londoners endured an awful campaign last season and will need to vastly improve if they want to place in the European spots come the end of the forthcoming season.

Arteta has already spent around £80m on the signings of Nuno Tavares, Ben White and Albert Lokonga, whilst there are consistent rumours surrounding the potential captures of James Maddison, Tammy Abraham and Martin Odegaard.

Whilst bringing in all three is unlikely, the Spaniard confirmed that Arsenal’s summer spending isn’t over.

MORE: Liverpool star ‘frightens’ team-mates

“In this first period of the transfer window I think we’ve done a few things we wanted to do and it’s going to help us to get the squad in a much better place,” he was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“There is still a bit of the window to go, so I’m sure things will happen either way. We identified what we wanted to do and how we can strengthen our team short, medium and long term, and what we needed to achieve that.

“We defined the profile of player that suits the model that we have at the moment at the club that can sustain our financial position, and we made three movements in relation to that.”

It’s vitally important for the Gunners that they get off to a good start, and show the form of the initial part of Arteta’s reign.

More Stories / Latest News Carragher says ‘massive outlay’ is what’s behind Liverpool’s lack of transfer business Man United finally expected to announce Raphael Varane as Red Devils get ready for season opener New Man United signing Raphael Varane looks set to take Amad Diallo’s squad number

If they can build up a head of steam and get some good results under their belts from the off, there’s every reason to believe it will be a successful season.