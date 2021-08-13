What seems abundantly clear at present where football is concerned, is that there are just a handful of clubs that seem to somehow circumvent the Financial Fair Play rules set down by UEFA, so it’s arguably with that in mind that there could be big changes on the horizon.

According to The Times, the current FFP rules, which have been in place for 11 years, look set for an overhaul which will include a salary cap and a ‘luxury tax’ that would be designed to stop the biggest clubs spending beyond their means.

Early indications suggest it could align with rules already in place in La Liga.

One suggestion is that all clubs participating in European competitions would be limited to spending a fixed percentage of their revenue.

As with the Spanish top-flight, that will be at around the 70 per cent mark on salaries.

Then, those clubs who are found to be in would pay the luxury tax ‘equivalent or more’ of any overspend.

That money would be redistributed to other clubs in the competition, thereby levelling the playing field.

With proposals due to be announced at next month’s UEFA conference, it will be interesting to gauge the reaction.