Newcastle United is nearing a deal with Santos starlet

Santos Laguna striker Santiago Muñoz is close to reaching a deal and joining Premier League side Newcastle United.

ESPN Mexico reports that the 19-year-old forward and English club should have reached an agreement in the coming hours, with an announcement coming shortly.

SD Huesca, led by the Mexican manager Ignacio Ambriz was one of the clubs interested in Muñoz. However, the goal of the forward was to reach a first division and not a second category.

Muñoz experienced some disagreements with Santos since he was not considered by the first team or the under-20 team. The teenager was waiting to know his future, so the club decided not to give him minutes until both parties resolved the situation.

The player and his representative decided not to renew their contract with Santos, which ends next summer, and announced that they would seek a departure to Europe, an aspect that did not please the board.

Muñoz has 19 games with the Santos first team, where he’s scored three goals.