In his press conference ahead of the Manchester City match this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, wouldn’t commit to Harry Kane still being his player by the end of the current transfer window.

When the Portuguese first took over the north Londoners six weeks ago, he appeared quite bullish about Kane’s situation, but when asked on this occasion what he said, or more importantly what he didn’t say, spoke volumes.

If Tottenham fans were looking for an unequivocal sign Kane was staying, they didn’t get it.