Although Martin Odegaard decided to move back to Real Madrid after his loan spell at Arsenal concluded, it’s apparent that it wasn’t the best course of action since Los Blancos haven’t included him in their La Liga match day squads for the season.

Carlo Ancelotti is clearly unimpressed and as a result, Odegaard is now back in talks with the Gunners according to Sky Sports, this time over a permanent move.

It’s believed that Mikel Arteta was also interested in Leicester’s James Maddison, but with the Foxes unwilling to sell, it appears that attentions have turned back towards the Norwegian.

Assuming that negotiations conclude successfully, it places a question mark on the make up of Arteta’s midfield, given that Emile Smith Rowe has recently been handed a new deal and the No.10 shirt.

If nothing else, it does give the Gunners some excellent strength in depth, which will be clearly needed if they want to enjoy a successful campaign.

With the Premier League season beginning this weekend, the sooner any deal is agreed, the better.