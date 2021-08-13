“He was scared” – Crystal Palace fans celebrate as Romelu Lukaku is ruled out for Chelsea

Crystal Palace fans on Twitter are (understandably) delighted that Romelu Lukaku will not be featuring for Chelsea when the two sides meet on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea officially announced the acquisition of Lukaku on Thursday, but The Athletic’s David Ornstein swiftly revealed that the Belgian would not be able to feature against Palace at the weekend.

The Athletic’s explanation was that there were lingering ‘technical details’ which needed to be ironed out, but Thomas Tuchel has today revealed that Lukaku is in fact quarantining.

While having one of the best strikers in the world unavailable for selection is obviously bad news for Chelsea, it is a pretty significant boost for their opponents, Crystal Palace.

Former Chelsea academy star Marc Guehi will not have to contend with the formidable Lukaku on his Palace Premier League debut, which he’ll no doubt be delighted about.

Palace fans on Twitter share Guehi’s delight, with many of them taking to their timelines to celebrate after news broke that the former Inter Milan hitman will not be involved.

Unfortunately for Palace, Chelsea still have Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tuchel’s men have quite extraordinary strength in depth in the attacking areas, which he’ll trust will see them safely through tomorrow’s contest with the Eagles on home turf.

