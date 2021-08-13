Pep Guardiola says he’s “not going to talk” about Harry Kane amid speculation €150M bid is being readied

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has remained tight-lipped over the possibility of signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Speculation linking Kane to Man City has been intensifying in recent weeks, with Pep Guardiola himself having confirmed the Premier League champions’ interest in signing him.

The transfer window is approaching its latter stages, so if Kane really does want a move to the Etihad to materialise, he ought to be on the phone to Daniel Levy, begging for his exit to be agreed.

Meanwhile at the Etihad, Pep is still being quizzed as to whether Kane will be making the move to Manchester before the window closes, with the City boss becoming increasingly tight-lipped on the situation.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

MORE: Bid prepared: Manchester City planning new €150m bid for Harry Kane

Pep previously had no problem revealing his desire to get Kane through the door, but now appears to have no intention of talking about it publicly. In our eyes, there’s two possible explanations for this.

Possibility 1: Pep grew concerned over the lack of movement on the Kane front and felt the need to publicly declare his interest in signing the England captain in hope of sparking a development of some sort.

Possibility 2: Pep himself has no problem publicly flirting with Kane, but does not want to anger Tottenham by doing so amid claims that Man City are preparing a new €150M bid for the striker, as was reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Either way, we imagine that there’s still more of this story to be told, and with there being just two weeks remaining of the transfer window, time’s running out to tell it…