Photo: Paul Pogba hints at potential Man United extension with Instagram post

It always felt like something had to give with Paul Pogba this summer, as his contract is up next summer so Man United either needed to extend him or get some kind of fee.

It’s very possible that there simply isn’t a market there for him – Juventus and Real Madrid are often mentioned but don’t seem to have any money, while PSG do have the funds but the signing of Lionel Messi must mark the end of their summer spending.

Man United have also strengthened with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho so they look like they mean business next season, and perhaps his best option is to stay put and put his all into playing at his best for a significant portion of the season.

The noises just now trend towards him signing a new contract with United, and this Instagram post from the Frenchman also suggests his mind is completely on the Premier League:

That does suggest that he is seeing his long-term future at Old Trafford, so it’s a situation to keep an eye on as United won’t want this to drag out towards January when he can sign an agreement with another team.