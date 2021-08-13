Video: Ray Parlour recounts hilarious tale of Tony Adams’ piano playing on Arsenal away trips

Arsenal FC
Back in the day, footballers weren’t quite as professional as they are now, and Arsenal’s Ray Parlour was a notable headline maker for his activities off the pitch as much as his prowess on it.

His partner-in-crime was legendary captain Tony Adams, and Parlour has recounted the hilarious tale of the time that Adams learnt to play the piano.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour told how his captain had been practising for weeks and then brought an organ on an away trip and played a classic.

