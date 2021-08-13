It’s possible that there might be a twist in the tale with Raphael Varane still not having completed his move to Manchester United.

That’s because the official Real Madrid squad for the 2021/22 season has been submitted to La Liga, and the French World Cup winner is listed as a playing member of the Los Blancos squad.

All of the squad lists have been published by La Liga, with the omittance of Martin Odegaard another surprise.

Whilst the Norwegian could seal a move to Arsenal in the coming days as a result, it was expected that Varane was just hours away from becoming a United signing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keener than anyone to get this over the line, so any further delays aren’t welcomed.

Where this leaves Varane in terms of more red tape to get through before he can make his United debut isn’t clear.

With an administrative error likely to blame, the quicker the mistake is moved, the better.