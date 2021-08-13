Report claims Tammy Abraham close to Chelsea exit after breakthrough in talks with Roma

It’s not a great sign if a player is clearly hesitant about joining your club, but it sounds like Tammy Abraham could be on his way to Roma.

His future at Stamford Bridge was already in doubt before Romelu Lukaku was re-signed, and a report from Football Italia has claimed that Roma have finally managed to convince him to sign.

A big part of that persuasion comes with an annual salary offer of €6m, while a fee of €40m spread over a few years with some incentives has also been agreed.

The main stumbling block comes with Abraham preferring to stay in London with Arsenal, but it’s thought that Roma’s offer to pay him so much is enough to turn his head away from that desire to play from the Gunners.

Italy have a tax system that offers a break for foreign workers in their first two years so that also makes the salary offer even more attractive, and it now looks like he could be headed to Italy to play under Jose Mourinho.