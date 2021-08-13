He was a legend at Old Trafford and loved by young and old alike, however, Roy Keane may just have risked the wrath of the Manchester United faithful with his opinion on where Jesse Lingard should play his football next season.

Out of the picture with the Red Devils, Lingard attempted to resurrect his career at West Ham, and his loan spell with the east Londoners last season couldn’t have gone any better.

It’s for that reason, and the fact that he doesn’t believe there’s a place for him in the United first-team, that Keane has suggested Lingard sign for the Hammers.

“Jesse Lingard, the players like that in the background, they’re [Man United] going to have to shift them on,” he said on Sky’s The Overlap fan Q&A, cited by HITC.

“I don’t think (he has done enough to stay). I don’t think Jesse Lingard is going to get Man United back challenging for titles.

“I think he did well at West Ham and maybe that type of club is a good club for him.”

With two weeks still to go until the end of the transfer window, how things pan out for Lingard in that time might influence his decision.

He appears set to stay at Old Trafford, but if he thinks that opportunities might be harder to come by, David Moyes could well succeed with an 11th hour bid.