Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka given ‘beautiful’ reception by Brentford fans in ’emphatic’ condemnation of racism

Football fans have taken to Twitter to react to a superb moment during Brentford vs Arsenal, with Bukayo Saka having been clapped onto the field by every supporter in the ground.

Saka received a similar reception at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Mind Series’ North London Derby, with the teenager having face vile racist abuse on social media after missing the decisive England penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

The Arsenal winger was left among the substitutes at Brentford this evening as he continues to work on his match fitness, and while he’d no doubt have liked to have been involved from the beginning, it did inadvertently provide him with a quite wonderful moment after being brought into the action.

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal against Brentford

Saka received a standing ovation as he entered the field of play as a substitute, with virtually the entire stadium getting to their feet to clap him onto the field. It was a moment which received as warm a reception from football Twitter as Saka got himself.

Football can be so divisive, so it really is excellent to see fans putting their allegiances aside and getting behind a young man who has endured a really tough few months. The football itself aside, this was an excellent way to kick-off the new Premier League campaign.

