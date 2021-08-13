Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms new Manchester United signing will feature against Leeds

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Jadon Sancho has looked “sharper than expected” in Manchester United training and WILL be involved against Leeds United.

Sancho only recently concluded his holidays and joined up with the Manchester United squad for training. Many of the supporters will argue that it came a year later than it should’ve, but everyone will be delighted that he’s here now.

Man United’s Premier League campaign kicks-off with a tussle with rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, with the fans in attendance no doubt keen to get a glimpse of what they’ve signed in Sancho.

With the winger not having featured for Man United in pre-season and having fallen ill after returning from holiday, it’s difficult to imagine him being given the opportunity to start from the beginning against Leeds.

However, speaking to the press ahead of the fixture, Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Sancho will be involved at some point, adding that he’s been impressed with the 21-year-old’s sharpness.

The fixture with Leeds represents the start of what everyone with any affiliation to Man United will be hoping proves to be a successful campaign, which essentially means Solskjaer delivering silverware.

There can be no denying the progress that Man United have made under Solskjaer and his influence in that, but the fact remains that he is yet to win a trophy while in the Old Trafford hot-seat.

With Sancho having been acquired, along with one of the finest centre-backs on the planet in Raphael Varane, he no longer has any excuse not to be challenging for and winning trophies.