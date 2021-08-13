“Should not start for Arsenal again” – These fans are furious with Gunners ace for part in Brentford’s opener

Football occasionally throws up interesting situations where you can be convinced that a player is still a prospect and still needs time to grow, only it turns out that they’re in their mid-20s and they might not be good enough.

It’s a description that fits Callum Chambers at Arsenal as he’s yet to live up to that early billing, while he might be the classic example of a decent defender who’s caught between playing at full-back or in the middle.

He’s a decent all-round player but he lacks the physicality to dominate in the centre, while he doesn’t have the engine and willingness to drive forward at right-back either.

He started there tonight for Arsenal against Brentford, and he played a big part in the opening goal as his poor clearance led to the Sergi Canos strike.

A lot of Arsenal fans are very short of patience just now, and that’s reflected in the reaction to that piece of play while rival fans have also been quick to jump on the incident:

