“It’s not 100% done yet” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United fans update on Raphael Varane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the Raphael Varane situation, with the defender STILL as Real Madrid player as things stand.

It’s been two weeks since Man United announced they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Varane’s services, but still, the move has not been officially completed.

The Premier League season begins tomorrow, with there being no time frame on when Varane will be able to join Man United training, let alone start a game of football for his new club.

It’s a frustrating situation for all involved – you can only imagine what Varane is thinking right now.

Solskjaer was, as you’d expect, questioned on the matter during his press conference ahead of Man United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United. Here’s what he had to say…

The “it’ll be done soon” that Solskjaer finishes off with ought to eradicate any lingering doubts that Man United fans have, but the fact remains that “it’s not 100% done yet.”

Nobody is saying that the isolation period hasn’t proven disruptive, but is that any excuse to have prevented Man United completing the necessary paperwork and signing off the deal?

Romelu Lukaku is currently quarantining and unable to feature at the weekend, but was officially unveiled as a Chelsea player on Thursday. What are Man United playing at?