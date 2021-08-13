Tottenham Hotspur have have a bid rejected for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Dodo, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

Globo report that the north London outfit have seen a €20m proposal for the right-back turned down by the Ukrainian powerhouses, though negotiations are continuing.

Dodo joined Shakhtar in late 2017, saw little action in his debut season at the club, prompting a loan switch to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes for the 18/19 campaign.

The talent whose represented Brazil at Under-17s, 20s and 23s level didn’t see too much action there either, but then returned to Shakhtar in 19/20 to emerge as a key player and he hasn’t looked back since.

Globo report that Bayern Munich have also put forward an offer for the 5ft5 full-back, with the German champions seeing a €25m bid turned down by Shakhtar.

Informação: Dodô lateral do Shakhtar tem proposta do Tottenham. Ingleses mandaram oferta de 20 mi de euros e Shakhtar recusou. Conversas seguem, clube ucraniano quer vender por valor maior. — André Hernan (@andrehernan) August 12, 2021

Dodo has shown serious attacking quality for Shakhtar over the last couple of years, notching three goals and six assists in 19/20, two goals and seven assists last season and an assist already this term.

As it stands, Spurs have two senior right-back options in the inconsistent Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty – who was signed last summer and will now link up with his former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The interest in Dodo suggests that the club are looking to move on to a younger full-back option, but should Spurs look to improve in other areas before pursuing a new right-back?