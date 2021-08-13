Thomas Tuchel: I wanted Lukaku, Haaland AND Lewandowski… but the Chelsea board didn’t listen

Thomas Tuchel has joked that he not only wanted Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea… but Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski too!

Despite having won the Champions League, Tuchel was forced to struggle through half a campaign without a striker who could do the business on a consistent basis.

When the season ended and attention turned to transfers, it was assumed that signing a new centre-forward would be a priority for the European champions.

Erling Haaland was the man most strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but Borussia Dortmund remained unmoved with their ‘not for sale’ stance.

Erling Haaland was linked with Chelsea over the summer

Chelsea were eventually successful in their attempts to convince Inter Milan to sell Romelu Lukaku, who looks set to make his debut for the club against Arsenal on August 22nd.

Was he second choice, though? Could Chelsea still move for Haaland next summer? Those are the questions that one journalist wanted answering at Tuchel’s pre-match press conference on Friday.

Here’s the hilarious response that the Chelsea manager gave…

Tuchel is quite the personality, which will be equally as endearing for Chelsea fans as his knack to win football matches (and as a result major trophies).

With Haaland thought to be available next summer for considerably less than would have been demanded this year, it would be surprising if Chelsea were not in the running.

However, having signed Lukaku, Chelsea are one of the best-positioned clubs in Europe to miss out on Haaland, should he decide to move elsewhere.

There’s plenty to be optimistic about if you’re a Chelsea fan.

