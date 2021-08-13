Manchester United are now working alongside Amad Diallo and his representatives to evaluate potential loan options, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

Shrager, who reports on the Red Devils, has taken to Twitter to share that enquiries have already landed from clubs within the Premier League, Championship, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga.

United pre-agreed the transfer of Amad last summer, signing the ace from Atalanta for an initial fee of €25m in a deal worth up to €40m according to Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian.

The Ivorian winger officially joined up with the Old Trafford outfit in January of this year, but was only handed eight first-team appearances by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, starting just two of those.

Shrager adds that a season-long loan looks ‘very likely’ for the 19-year-old, a temporary switch does currently seem to be the only way Amad will taste regular first-team football this term.

It currently appears very likely that Amad will go on loan this season. #MUFC feel more game time will benefit him. Amad and his representatives, along with United, are starting to evaluate options, with Premier League/Championship/Ligue 1/Bundesliga clubs amongst those enquiring — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 13, 2021

Solskjaer was already calling on a number of wide options ahead of Amad in Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Dan James, but the talent has slipped further down the pecking order with Jadon Sancho joining, Jesse Lingard returning and Juan Mata renewing his contract with the club.

Regular first-team action will be key to Amad developing and hitting the potential that warrants the price-tag that United paid, so perhaps the Red Devils need to arrange a loan deal with the long-term in mind, even though the decision could frustrate some supporters.

Amad may have the chance to feature in the side’s season opener, given that Sancho is lacking match fitness, Lingard is out with Covid-19 and Rashford is sidelined, but the ace is currently unavailable owing to his involvement with the Ivory Coast at this summer’s Olympics, per the Evening Standard.

Amad contributed an assist in his four appearances at the Olympics.