The Manchester United squad for their Premier League opener against Leeds tomorrow afternoon will be missing a bunch of first-team players, with up to nine unavailable, according to the Evening Standard.

United will miss Marcus Rashford, Alex Tells and out-of-favour defender Phil Jones due to injuries, whilst Dean Henderson is still suffering from the fatigue caused by Covid-19.

Jesse Lingard is another player who will miss out due to Covid-19, as the attacking midfielder tested positive just under a week ago.

Attack is where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been hit the hardest with new signing Jadon Sancho and strikers Edinson Cavani doubts to face Marcelo Bielsa’s side due to a lack of match fitness.

The Standard report that Ivorian duo Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo will also be unavailable, owing to their involvement with their nation at the Olympics.

You could even make the cast that United may be without 10 players this weekend as the side have to complete the transfer of Raphael Varane, who is quarantining and lacking match fitness.

With a number of important players sidelined for the Red Devils’ opener, other players will have the chance to make their case as starters.

Particularly, the likes of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial. Wonderkid Greenwood will be itching to land a starting spot, at least for the period of time that Rashford is out for whilst Martial has a point to prove after a difficult season, which was made worse by an injury in the final stages.

The Red Devils will still be considerable favourites for the Leeds clash and it’s a real test for Solskjaer’s men, they must prove that they can still go out and get results when they’re not at full strength.