Leicester City are on the brink of sealing the capture of Jannik Vestergaard as Sky Sports report that the Southampton defender has completed his medical with the Foxes.

Sky Sports report that the Foxes have been trying to finalise the £15m deal today, Leicester will have needed to sort out the deal officially by midday, in order to have Vestergaard registered for their opener.

Brendan Rodgers is in need of strengthening at centre-back after Wesley Fofana suffered a nasty injury during a pre-season tie and the fact that key man Jonny Evans is dealing with a long-term foot issue.

The East Midlands outfit could’ve done with bolstering at the back as it is this summer, Wes Morgan retired at the end of last season and they’ve looked suspect at the back at times, contributing to consecutive late fallouts from the Champions League spots in the last two seasons.

Vestergaard is someone that Rodgers has been keen on for some time, with Sky Sports reporting that Leicester attempted to sign the ace in January 2020.

Whilst Vestergaard was an important player for the Saints since he arrived for £18m in the summer of 2018, they’ve done very well to recoup a £15m fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

The 6ft6 defender made 30 top-flight appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side last season, missing seven matches once the Christmas period started due to a knee injury.

Vestergaard has shown ball-playing capabilities that will have undoubtedly caught the eye of Rodgers and started every match for Denmark barring their opener as they made the semi-finals of the Euros tis summer.