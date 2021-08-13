Video: Ángel Di María discusses the difference between the Argentina squad that crashed out in the World Cup and won the Copa America

The 2018 FIFA World Cup was a disaster for the Argentina national team, led by manager Jorge Sampaoli.

In an interview with ESPN Argentina, Ángel Di María spoke about the difference between that squad to the one that won the Copa America this summer.

The 33-year-old declared that a great union exists in the current national team, which was one of the keys to obtaining the South American tournament.

Di María also mentioned Argentina’s past, where there were tumultuous times. At the World Cup in 2018, La Albiceleste barely clinched a spot in the knockout stage by finishing second in the group stage before crashing in the Round of 16 against France.

“I don’t mince words. At the World Cup in Russia, we almost went through the window, and we never had a game system,” Di María said. “We had a lot of problems in the middle, before and during the World Cup. It was difficult to achieve something like that.”