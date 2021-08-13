Arsenal fell behind Brentford after failing to clear the danger posed to them in the 21st minute by their newly-promoted opponents.

Granit Xhaka did superbly to block a cross into the area from Bryan Mbeumo, but defensive disaster soon followed as Pablo Mari completely missed the ball before a wayward Calum Chambers clearance.

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock headed the ball straight into Sergi Canos, who was sitting on the left-wing, the Liverpool academy graduate drifted into the box, skipping past Chambers before scoring.

Canos dazzled Chambers with his footwork, creating enough space to drill a shot towards the near post, where Bernd Leno was beat and the Gunners on the wrong end of a shock opener.

Arsenal have not looked very encouraging at all so far, they’ve sent some threatening crosses into the Brentford area, but have failed to have any of their meaningful deliveries met by their attackers.