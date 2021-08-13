Photo: Virgil van Dijk signs new deal with Liverpool until 2025

On the eve of the new Premier League season, Liverpool have given their supporters something to really cheer about, with fit-again Virgil van Dijk the latest player to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The defensive colossus, who missed most of last season after being injured in the Merseyside derby, will once again have a point to prove at the club.

One by one all of the senior players in Jurgen Klopp’s squad are being tied down to new deals, which surely bodes well for the next few years.