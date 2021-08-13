West Ham United have this evening announced that defender Frederik Alves has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan deal, the 21-year-old completed a move to the Hammers in January of this year.

David Moyes stated that Alves cost just over £1m at the time of his arrival, with the Danish talent being recruited from homeland outfit Silkeborg.

The 6ft2 centre-back has not made his competitive debut for the Hammers yet, instead plying his trade with the Under-23s side after he joined in January.

Alves has seen some first-team action during pre-season though, starting in a couple of the east London outfit’s early warm-up encounters before remaining with David Moyes’ side for their preparations.

The youngster is certainly rated highly, with seven caps to his name for Denmark’s Under-21s so far.

A temporary switch to Sunderland, who will be chasing promotion from League One under Lee Johnson this season, resembles a wonderful opportunity for Alves to establish himself in the English game.

League One seems like the ideal setting for Alves to continue his development, he’s only had 12 outings in Premier League 2 last season and he now has the chance to impress out of the limelight and potentially earn a move to the Championship next season or even a chance at senior level for the Irons.