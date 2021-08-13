Sky Sports capture Joe Willock arriving in Newcastle to complete £25m transfer from Arsenal

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

The morning has started off perfectly for Newcastle United supporters as last season’s hero, Joe Willock, has been spotted arriving at the training ground to complete a transfer from Arsenal.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie shared a clip of a Mercedes entering the Magpies’ base, reporting that it was Willock inside in news that will absolutely delight the Toon faithful.

The reports last night that a ‘breakthrough’ had been struck in regards to personal terms and that the 21-year-old has his ‘bags packed’ and ready to complete the move have proved to be spot on.

It was also reiterated on Sky Sports News that Steve Bruce’s side will shell out a £25m fee for the midfielder, with Willock expected to complete his medical and finalise the deal today.

See More: Newcastle United are nearing a deal for Santos starlet

More Stories / Latest News
Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid moves a step closer with Adidas prepared to help fund the deal
Photo: Virgil van Dijk signs new deal with Liverpool until 2025
Spurs see €20m bid for Brazilian defender knocked back as Bayern have also put forward an offer

Bruce and the supporters will be hoping that the deal can be formalised by midday, as that is the deadline for players to be registered for action on the weekend.

Newcastle start their season against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

More Stories Joe Willock Keith Downie Mikel Arteta Sky Sports Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.