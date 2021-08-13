The morning has started off perfectly for Newcastle United supporters as last season’s hero, Joe Willock, has been spotted arriving at the training ground to complete a transfer from Arsenal.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie shared a clip of a Mercedes entering the Magpies’ base, reporting that it was Willock inside in news that will absolutely delight the Toon faithful.

The reports last night that a ‘breakthrough’ had been struck in regards to personal terms and that the 21-year-old has his ‘bags packed’ and ready to complete the move have proved to be spot on.

It was also reiterated on Sky Sports News that Steve Bruce’s side will shell out a £25m fee for the midfielder, with Willock expected to complete his medical and finalise the deal today.

You’re just going to have to believe me here…but this is Joe Willock arriving at the #NUFC training ground to complete his transfer from Arsenal. Newcastle fans – and Steve Bruce – been desperate for this all summer. pic.twitter.com/WiG93Njzue — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 13, 2021

? Joe Willock has arrived at Newcastle’s training ground to complete his medical and finalise his transfer from Arsenal. ? The midfielder could also train with the squad today. pic.twitter.com/yrDDWMfPa6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 13, 2021

Bruce and the supporters will be hoping that the deal can be formalised by midday, as that is the deadline for players to be registered for action on the weekend.

Newcastle start their season against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.