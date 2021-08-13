Thomas Tuchel delivers positive update on Chelsea star who was injured in the UEFA Super Cup

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the condition of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech – and it’s good news!

Chelsea fans and Ziyech alike were left bemoaning the Moroccan’s rotten luck after he was forced out of the UEFA Super Cup after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Ziyech was hitting his stride in pre-season and his opener on the night in Belfast ought to have marked the start of a hugely successful campaign on an individual level.

However, despite the challenge Ziyech was involved in looking fairly innocuous, he was given the gas and air on the pitch before being replaced by Christian Pulisic.

Ziyech later re-emerged for the trophy presentation with his arm in a sling. Again, hardly a positive sign from a Chelsea perspective.

Thankfully for the Blues, Tuchel revealed in his pre-Crystal Palace press conference that Ziyech will not need surgery – and could be back in just two weeks.

Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea’s only goal of the game in the UEFA Super Cup

When Ziyech returns in a fortnight or more, he will face competition for minutes on the field like nothing he has experienced in his career to date.

After Chelsea’s considerable expenditure on Romelu Lukaku, you’d expect him to be at the spearhead of the attack week-in, week-out.

As a result, that leaves just two offensive positions for Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech.

With the momentum he’d built up in pre-season, Ziyech would have fancied his chances to be in the starting XI against Crystal Palace tomorrow afternoon.

It remains to be seen whether he has any chance of getting a start once he’s returned and the rest of Chelsea’s attack are match fit.

