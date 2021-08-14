(Photo) Chelsea star spotted with suitcase post-match amid rumours he’s set for €40M+ move to Italy

Tammy Abraham’s post-match behaviour at Stamford Bridge suggests that the Chelsea striker might be set to leave the club.

Abraham has been one of the most infrequently used high-profile players at Stamford Bridge since Thomas Tuchel took the reigns.

Neither Kai Havertz or Timo Werner are archetypal strikers, but both have been fielded through the middle ahead of Abraham. Tuchel clearly doesn’t trust him.

In recent days, there’s been increasing speculation that Abraham is closing in on a move to AS Roma, who are managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to share the following details…

Abraham was an unused substitute for Chelsea in their opening day win over Crystal Palace, so had to wait until full-time to get his opportunity to wave goodbye to the fans, and he did.

MORE: Chelsea reach €40m+ agreement with Roma for Abraham

Once the supporters had all filtered out of the stadium, Abraham was pictured wheeling a suitcase across the pitch, another telltale sign that he could be set to travel.

Chelsea will be training at Cobham all week ahead of their visit to the Emirates to face Arsenal at the weekend. Abraham may well have packed his bag for a trip to Rome.

The latest update from Fabrizio Romano suggested that Abraham has not get given the go-ahead to join AS Roma, despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs.

We await further news on that front…

