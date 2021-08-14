With the appearance of Pablo Mari in Arsenal’s season-opening defeat against Brentford last night, the payment of another transfer add-on has been triggered, according to Globo Esporte.

The Brazilian outlet report that Flamengo are now due another €1m after Mari made his 20th appearance for the Gunners last night.

Mari joined on an initial loan deal in January 2020, he was limited to just three appearances during his temporary spell, though it was still enough to convince Arsenal to make the deal permanent.

Mari joined the rest of the Arsenal defensive line in being left to look completely embarrassed for their role in the second Brentford goal, as Jamie Carragher pointed out that the Gunners were ‘bullied’.

The Spaniard was unable to contest Ivan Toney as the striker won a near post flick on to tee up the goal that secured a shock Brentford win, despite Toney being stuck between Mari and Calum Chambers.

Globo report that an €8m fee was netted by Flamengo from the sale, paid in two instalments of €3m and €5m, but the deal also includes €1m for every 10 appearances Mari makes, up to a total bonus of €8m.

Mari triggering the bonus payment couldn’t have come at a worse time as Mikel Arteta’s side started off their new season in embarrassing fashion as defensive dilemmas once again cost the entire team.

The 27-year-old has actually looked solid for the Gunners at times, notably over their improved Christmas run last season and his performances as the north London outfit beat Chelsea twice last term.

Nonetheless, Mari has also suffered injury troubles during his time at the Emirates, leaving it difficult for the himself – and the rest of the defensive line, to build up some much-needed stability at the back.

Hats off to Flamengo though, they negotiated a brilliant deal for Mari, leaving them in line for a further €6m windfall from the ace, which seems easily achievable as it’s based solely on appearances and not the Gunners’ success.