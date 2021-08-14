(Video) Luke Ayling almost rips the Manchester United net with early goal of the month contender at Old Trafford

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Leeds United have drawn level with Manchester United at Old Trafford through a Luke Ayling beauty.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men headed into today’s contest hoping to get one over on their rivals, who will be looking to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this campaign.

After Bruno Fernandes struck in the first-half, there was a sense of inevitability about which direction this game was heading in, but Luke Ayling has thrown a spanner in the works.

Ayling picked the ball up from Stuart Dallas some distance from goal before taking a touch and unleashing an absolute piledriver past David De Gea.

It’s an early contender for goal of the month from Ayling, but unfortunately one which was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood as we’ve been typing this up.

Leeds have work to do once again, and could do with another moment of inspiration like the one that was provided by Ayling if they want to get anything out of this fixture.

