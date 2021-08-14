Brazilian media outlet confirms Flamengo starlets’ departure to Fulham

After much speculation about the future of Rodrigo Muniz, the soap opera came to an end. Flamengo agreed to sell the 20-year-old striker to Fulham.

TNT Sports reports the Brazilian club will receive €8 million for the transfer and 25-percent more of a possible future sale. Muniz is recently recovering from Covid-19 and even returned to training with the Rio Janeiro-based club.

When it comes to the following process of this transfer, the 20-year-old will travel to Spain, where he will be quarantined for ten days before presenting himself to the English side for medical examinations and signing the contract.

Despite being in the Championship this season, Fulham beat out other European clubs such as Atlético Madrid and KRC Genk. The two clubs presented official offers, but whose transfer sums left Flamengo going with Fulham’s for the striker.

Muniz has made 24 appearances for Flamengo during his stint with the South American club, where he’s scored five goals and registered one assist. The Brazilian striker will now be tasked with helping Fulham earn a promotion to the Premier League this season.