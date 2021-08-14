(Video) Bruno Fernandes completes his Man United hat-trick with emphatic first-time finish from Victor Lindelof stunning pass

Bruno Fernandes has completed his hat-trick for Manchester United against Leeds this afternoon.

Bruno opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the first-half before seeing his side pegged back by a quite special strike from Luke Ayling.

Thankfully for Man United, when you have attacking players of his calibre in your side, you’re always in with a fighting chance of getting a victory.

The scoreline now stands, quite remarkably, at 4-1, with Fernandes having netted his third goal of the contest after a superb through ball from Victor Lindelof.

A first Premier League hat-trick! ?? Bruno Fernandes has started this season exactly how he finished the last one… ? You cannot take your eyes off this game! pic.twitter.com/M9UjS3aoJS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

MORE: Video: Paul Pogba tees up Bruno Fernandes opener for Man United with exquisite first-time assist vs Leeds

An opening day rout for Man United and a hat-trick from their talisman Bruno is quite the way to send a message of intent for the season ahead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are expected to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season – with there being no excuses not to.

On this evidence, the rest of the Premier League is going to have an uphill task to stop them…