Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to Paul Pogba after the Frenchman’s immense performance earlier today.

Manchester United put on a show in their first Premier League outing of the season, thrashing Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford.

Fernandes was just one of the stars of the show, scoring a hat-trick to kick off his new season in style, but he wasn’t the only player to stand out.

Pogba, who has been linked with a move away from the club this summer amid his expiring contract, assisted no fewer than four goals.

Two of those were for Fernandes’ goals as the Portuguese star netted a hat-trick, and in an interview with MUTV, Fernandes gave a glowing verdict on Pogba and his performance.

He said: “(He was) Amazing. He’s doing really well and he’s such a big player. Everybody knows that and I hope he can keep getting better and better, because I think he can still do so much more.

‘’I’m pretty sure Paul could do five or six [assists] in one game! Paul is a quality player; we all trust him, we all know his qualities. The point is making those performances and to help the team do better and I’m pretty sure Paul is here to do that.’’

MORE: Fernandes sends warning to United teammates

Pogba has less than a year remaining on his United contract, prompting links with PSG this summer, though it’s unclear whether the arrival of Lionel Messi might change perspectives at Parc des Princes.

United are said to be keen to keep Pogba around, but a new contract is a must.