Bruno Fernandes sends warning to teammates in verdict over new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has issued his verdict on new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Reds kicked off their new Premier League campaign with a bang this afternoon, dismantling Leeds United in a 5-1 home win.

Fernandes was uncontainable in the win, scoring three times to kick off his season in style having been a sensation since his arrival in early 2020.

United will be hoping to challenge for the title this season, and the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have helped.

Sancho came off the bench in the final 15 minutes of the win over Leeds today, while Varane won’t be eligible for next week.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah scores from range on Premier League debut, emotional celebration follows
‘At the heart of everything positive’ – These Chelsea fans laud star after solid first-half performance against Crystal Palace
(Video) Jamie Vardy mocks Wolves with goal celebration after firing Leicester City ahead

But in the meantime, Fernandes has made it clear what he thinks of the new men, telling BT Sport: “We know the quality of the players who are coming in now, but the team was already pretty good.

“We did well last season and the team was growing.”

Speaking about United’s aims for the season in a warning over what he and his teammates must improve, Fernandes added: “This season we have to do better.

“This was a statement and from now we have to go again. Game by game we have to do something with that mentality.”

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.