Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has issued his verdict on new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Reds kicked off their new Premier League campaign with a bang this afternoon, dismantling Leeds United in a 5-1 home win.

Fernandes was uncontainable in the win, scoring three times to kick off his season in style having been a sensation since his arrival in early 2020.

United will be hoping to challenge for the title this season, and the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have helped.

Sancho came off the bench in the final 15 minutes of the win over Leeds today, while Varane won’t be eligible for next week.

But in the meantime, Fernandes has made it clear what he thinks of the new men, telling BT Sport: “We know the quality of the players who are coming in now, but the team was already pretty good.

“We did well last season and the team was growing.”

Speaking about United’s aims for the season in a warning over what he and his teammates must improve, Fernandes added: “This season we have to do better.

“This was a statement and from now we have to go again. Game by game we have to do something with that mentality.”