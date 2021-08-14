(Video) Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah scores from range on Premier League debut, emotional celebration follows

Trevoh Chalobah scored his first ever Premier League goal in some style during Chelsea vs Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s academy has been pumping out future stars like no other club in recent seasons, with Trevoh Chalobah’s solid display in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night suggesting that they’ve unearthed another.

Chalobah showcased his superb defensive ability against Villarreal midweek, which earned him a spot in the starting XI today. He’s only gone and shown us what he can do in the offensive third, too, AND HOW….

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

That’s the cherry on top of what has been a memorable week for the 22-year-old, from winning a medal on his first ever competitive Chelsea appearance, to scoring a beauty on his Premier League debut.

It’s no wonder he looked so emotional after finding the back of the net. His dreams have become reality this week – he must be struggling to believe that it’s actually real!