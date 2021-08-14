‘We don’t need him’ – Chelsea fans urge club to ‘ditch their plans’ in transfer market after academy star’s emergence

Chelsea fans on Twitter have given their verdict on a potential deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after a stellar week from Trevoh Chalobah.

Heading into the transfer window, signing a striker had to be considered Chelsea’s main priority. They’ve managed to tick that box through the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku.

Beyond that, you could argue they needed a centre-back, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger ALL out of contract next summer.

Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign France international Jules Kounde from Sevilla, with the latest details provided by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Sevilla are still looking for a new centre back as Jules Koundé talks with Chelsea continue. There’s still no agreement on Kurt Zouma value. ? #CFC Secilla have offered €10m to sign Özan Kabak. Schalke turned down the opening proposal – price tag around €15m. Talks on. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Jules Koundé’s agent is currently explaining to his family why he’s had to pull out of buying that new holiday home. “Yeah, that commission isn’t happening…” — J. Tweeds (@JoeTweedie) August 14, 2021

With all due respect to Kounde, we don’t need him now. Trevoh has proven himself. We can look again next summer. — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) August 14, 2021

Chalobah has been BRILLIANT in every game he’s played for us, even against Tottenham & Arsenal. He’s convincing me more and more why we should keep him instead of signing Koundé Those funds could also go towards a certain someone… pic.twitter.com/caaBQJsY7Q — V??? (@VdykCFC) August 14, 2021

Keep Chalobah and use the Kounde funds to sign a midfielder. — JMH (@JakeMH) August 14, 2021

Chalobah is on fire today ? He can perfectly fill that RCB spot with Reece at the wingback. We might not need Kounde after all — Nouman (@nomifooty) August 14, 2021

The biggest threat to Kounde deal falling apart is Chalobah. If I’m being absolutely honest, I seriously don’t see the need of this transfer now, if Chalobah is gonna keep improving at such an insane rate. Defensively he’s a monster and now he’s showing his attacking sense. — The Other Side Of The Coin ???? (@TOSOTC_CFC) August 14, 2021

Chelsea should ditch their plans to sign Kounde, we’ve got the best young defender in the league Trevoh Chalobah pic.twitter.com/MAGh8yb89C — AYOLEX ? (@ayolex_official) August 14, 2021

Do we really need kounde ? pic.twitter.com/Q3rIiVh1lk — Army???? (@CFCARMY11) August 14, 2021

The other day I asked if we really need Kounde because we have Chalobah and some people came for my head. I’m still asking, do we need Kounde when we have Chalobah??? — Chelsea Babe?? (@Boitumelo_MB) August 14, 2021

You imagine that the plan was originally to send Chalobah out on loan, but considering his performances this week, Thomas Tuchel could be forgiven for changing his mind.

It remains to be seen whether that will have any bearing on whether Chelsea move for Kounde or not. It certainly wouldn’t be the end of the world for them to have both…