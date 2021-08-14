‘We don’t need him’ – Chelsea fans urge club to ‘ditch their plans’ in transfer market after academy star’s emergence

Chelsea fans on Twitter have given their verdict on a potential deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after a stellar week from Trevoh Chalobah.

Heading into the transfer window, signing a striker had to be considered Chelsea’s main priority. They’ve managed to tick that box through the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku.

Beyond that, you could argue they needed a centre-back, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger ALL out of contract next summer.

Chelsea have been linked with a move to sign France international Jules Kounde from Sevilla, with the latest details provided by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

While Chelsea fans would previously have been delighted to be linked with one of the most promising young centre-backs on the planet, there doesn’t appear to be any necessity for him anymore.

Trevoh Chalobah was arguably the Blues’ man of the match in the UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal and in the Premier League opening day triumph over Crystal Palace.

Now all Chelsea fans on Twitter are saying the same thing…

You imagine that the plan was originally to send Chalobah out on loan, but considering his performances this week, Thomas Tuchel could be forgiven for changing his mind.

It remains to be seen whether that will have any bearing on whether Chelsea move for Kounde or not. It certainly wouldn’t be the end of the world for them to have both…

