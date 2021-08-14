Some Chelsea supporters have been left in awe of Mason Mount after the attacking midfielder’s game-changing first-half performance for the Blues in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel has set up the Blues in a 3-4-2-1 formation, which sees Mount and Christian Pulisic as the attackers who are operating between their respective wings and the middle.

Mount was the difference maker for his boyhood club in the opening 45 minutes, driving the Blues forward with his creativity and being at the centre of most of their best work.

The 22-year-old won the free-kick that Marcos Alonso curled into the top corner to hand Chelsea the lead, before playing a key role with his work on the right flank to help set up Christian Pulisic’s goal.

One Chelsea fan’s statement on Mount being ‘at the heart of everything positive’ for the side couldn’t ring more true after a dominant display so far against the Eagles.

Here is how the Blues’ faithful have reacted to the first-half, supporters are especially heaping the praise on Mount and Jorginho:

Mason Mount is an incredible footballer. At the heart of everything positive. — #8 (@MedianoEra) August 14, 2021

Mason Mount is an elite talent, my goodness. He’s barely had a preseason and he looks like a conductor out there. What a boss. — Danny P (@DP_CFC) August 14, 2021

Money Mase is out most creative player no doubt,just dreaming of how many of those wonderful balls Big Rom would score this season. — Proper Chelsea (@mrkrimmzy) August 14, 2021

I can’t wait for next week to see Mount feeding Lukaku and Havertz my god we are going to score some goals ?? — Tim Mason (@Mason_09) August 14, 2021

Slow start but the last 15 minutes have been great. And this is not even our strongest team. C’mon blues! ? — Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) August 14, 2021

Bear in mind, this is the score without Lukaku guys. Dear lord I’m feeling some type of way already — Nick ???? (@CFCNick3) August 14, 2021

Not only the trophies he had, his anticipations, movement, and vision has been unreal so far.

A worthy balloon d’or contender here?? pic.twitter.com/qLbuW4Th8k — Dave (@CFCDave__) August 14, 2021

Jorginho ran the show in the first half, supplying sublime passes through the opponent’s defense. He was like a beast rejuvenated. I hope he will keep the standards this high in bigger games #CHECRY — SafeWater (@CryptGent) August 14, 2021

The Blues have looked very free-flowing in the final third, which is dangerous enough as it is but a frightening sight when you consider that they haven’t even got Romelu Lukaku playing today.

Mount is playing a major role in the side’s creativity so far, if he can maintain the lively impact he makes in the final third, Lukaku will be spoilt for chances to put away for the Blues this season.