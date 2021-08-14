Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are set to sell USA international on a permanent basis

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea centre-back Matt Miazga is reportedly set to join La Liga outfit Alaves on a permanent deal.

Miazga signed for Chelsea in the January of 2016, making two Premier League appearances in the second-half of the campaign.

However, the now 26-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Blues since. He’s instead been sent out on loan four times to four different countries.

Miazga and Chelsea now appear willing to part ways on a permanent basis, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano taking to Twitter to reveal that he is close to signing for Alaves.

Matt Miazga is reportedly set to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis

MORE: Chelsea midfielder tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from UEFA Super Cup win

More Stories / Latest News
Video: ‘You’ve let the country down’ – Leeds fans mock Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho for Euros final penalty misses
Leeds United fans accused of singing offensive Munich song during Manchester United clash at Old Trafford
Video: Solskjaer gets cheered off at Old Trafford as Man United demolish Leeds on opening day

Recruiting a player from New York Red Bulls and expecting them ever to be of the required quality to play in Chelsea’s defence was always a long shot.

Miazga has made 22 appearances for the US National Team and will now be looking to settle down in La Liga. On a personal level, he can take pride in his career.

From Chelsea’s perspective, though, signing players of his calibre and holding onto them for so long can only be damaging. It’s a complete and utter waste of time.

More Stories Matt Miazga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.