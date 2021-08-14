Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are set to sell USA international on a permanent basis

Chelsea centre-back Matt Miazga is reportedly set to join La Liga outfit Alaves on a permanent deal.

Miazga signed for Chelsea in the January of 2016, making two Premier League appearances in the second-half of the campaign.

However, the now 26-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Blues since. He’s instead been sent out on loan four times to four different countries.

Miazga and Chelsea now appear willing to part ways on a permanent basis, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano taking to Twitter to reveal that he is close to signing for Alaves.

Alavés are set to reach an agreement with Chelsea for USA centre back Matt Miazga. Talks progressing to complete the deal on loan until June 2022. Both Miazga-Alavés and Batshuayi-Besiktas will be completed next week.

Recruiting a player from New York Red Bulls and expecting them ever to be of the required quality to play in Chelsea’s defence was always a long shot.

Miazga has made 22 appearances for the US National Team and will now be looking to settle down in La Liga. On a personal level, he can take pride in his career.

From Chelsea’s perspective, though, signing players of his calibre and holding onto them for so long can only be damaging. It’s a complete and utter waste of time.