With a European as well as domestic campaign ahead of them in the 2021/22 season, West Ham United need some strength in depth to their squad if they want to be challenging for honours at the business end.

Although the east Londoners had their highest ever Premier League finish last season, and best since they finished third in 1985/86, were they not hit by injuries and a lack of suitable replacements, a Champions League placing might not have been beyond them.

So it must be with some trepidation that we are approaching the end of the current transfer window with David Moyes noting how difficult it’s been for him.

With supporters back at grounds from this weekend, the pressure will be right back on the Hammers if they don’t get things right from the off.

“We are trying to add to the squad if we can,” Moyes was quoted as saying by talkSPORT.

“We’ve had and we’ve got some offers in for people but not everything is coming to fruition. We’ll do our best to add to the squad before the close of the window.

“It has been a difficult window because the market in general is very quiet. There has been money spent at the top end but it has been quiet overall.

“We hope to add to it. I don’t think West Ham supporters are frustrated, I think they’re realising how good the team has been.

“So many will be coming back to see new players who they’ve not seen for the last 18 months who have been doing really well.”

The Scot also refused to be drawn on whether Jesse Lingard would be making a return to the London Stadium.

“Well, you are talking about a Manchester United player, not a West Ham player,” he noted.

“So you need to ask Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) about that. I can only talk to you about the West Ham players.”